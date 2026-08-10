The figures remain subject to validation.

The PNP, meanwhile, reported 15 deaths as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to PNP public information chief Col. Allen Rae Co during a separate briefing at Camp Crame.

Mina said 384,520 families, or about 1.31 million people, have been affected by the weather disturbances.

Of these, 16,130 families, or 58,650 people, were being served in 624 evacuation centers, while 11,360 families, or 39,290 people, were receiving assistance outside evacuation centers.

Affected communities were recorded in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CAR, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The OCD also recorded 367 damaged houses, including 27 that were totally damaged and 340 that sustained partial damage.

Mina said P1.67 million worth of food and non-food assistance was being distributed in CAR, where search and rescue operations involving the Armed Forces of the Philippines, PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard and Department of Public Works and Highways were also underway.

Overall, P42.87 million worth of assistance has been provided by the OCD, Department of Social Welfare and Development, local governments and other partners to affected families.

Baguio gets over a month’s rain in 9 days

PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando, meanwhile, said heavy rains were expected to continue Monday across much of Luzon, including Metro Manila, before conditions gradually improve beginning Tuesday.

“But we expect that starting tomorrow, ang mga pag-ulan ay mabawasan at gradually mag-i-improve ang ating weather starting tomorrow until Wednesday,” Servando said.

Baguio City recorded 1,413 millimeters of rainfall from 1 to 9 August, exceeding its normal rainfall of 963 millimeters for the entire month of August.

“So, halos isa’t kalahating buwan ulan ang binuhos sa siyam na araw lamang,” Servando said.

Iba, Zambales, meanwhile, recorded 957 millimeters of rain during the same nine-day period, compared with its normal August rainfall of 929 millimeters.

“So almost 103%, almost isang buwan ang binuhos sa nine days lang,” Servando said.

Pangasinan also recorded rainfall approaching the equivalent of a typical month’s total, according to PAGASA.