Under the operational control of the AFP National Capital Region Command, two search, rescue and retrieval teams from the 33rd Mechanized Company, 3rd Mechanized Battalion, Armor Division, Philippine Army, were placed on standby.

A squad from the 33rd Mechanized Company was also positioned at NCRCOM headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The Philippine Marine Corps established disaster response teams from the 3rd Marine Battalion at Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown and the 1st Marine Battalion at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force’s 505th Search and Rescue Group placed two teams on standby at Col. Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

The AFP said the preparations are intended to ensure the military can immediately provide search, rescue and disaster response assistance to affected communities and support civilian authorities when needed.