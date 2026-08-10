“When we all said yes to becoming members of PCCI Taguig, we were saying yes to becoming part of something bigger,” Perez said. “A community where competitors become collaborators, where experienced entrepreneurs open doors for one another, and where government and business choose partnership over distance.”

Among the chamber’s planned initiatives is the launch of an official website and membership management platform aimed at streamlining membership applications, establishing a centralized business directory and improving access to chamber programs.

Perez said expanding PCCI Taguig’s membership would allow the organization to strengthen the collective voice of businesses and create more opportunities for collaboration.

P5M scholarship grant, AI workshops

The new administration also announced a P5 million scholarship grant from Enderun Colleges for employees of PCCI Taguig member organizations.

The grant may be used for senior high school, undergraduate and continuing education programs.

PCCI Taguig is also developing partnerships with hospitality, healthcare, wellness and service providers.

Discussions are underway with F1 Hotel Manila for special rates and event privileges, while the chamber is exploring healthcare partnerships that could provide wellness and preventive health benefits to employees of member companies.

The chamber also plans to launch a three-part artificial intelligence and digital transformation workshop series for business owners, executives and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The program is expected to feature experts and industry leaders from global technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Snowflake.

“These are the kinds of benefits that make membership truly matter,” Perez said. “We want to create opportunities that help businesses shield, sustain, and scale.”

Perez, a co-founder of Enderun Colleges, also called on members to become active participants in the chamber’s programs and committees.

“Years from now, I want the success of this chapter to belong entirely to the people in this room,” he said. “It will be defined by the members who decided to collaborate, drive initiatives, and make PCCI Taguig a stronger chamber for everyone.”