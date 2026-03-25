AFP Strategic Command gets new chief

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Strategic Command has a new chief following a change of command ceremony held on 24 March.
Major General Thad Rufino P. Candelario PAF formally assumed leadership of the Strategic Command in a ceremony presided over by Lieutenant General Rommel P. Roldan PAF, acting vice chief of staff, on behalf of AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr.
Candelario replaced Major General Fabian M. Pedregosa PAF, who served as the command’s first commander since its activation in October last year.
During his tenure, Pedregosa established the foundation of the Strategic Command as a central platform for integrating intelligence, operations, and civil-military efforts across the AFP.
Before his appointment, Candelario served as Air Force inspector general and deputy commander of the Strategic Command.
The Strategic Command serves as the AFP’s central hub for intelligence and operations integration, supporting faster decision-making and improved coordination. It also oversees joint exercises and strengthens engagement with allies and partners, as the military shifts toward a more proactive defense posture.