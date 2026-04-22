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AFP names Roldan as new vice chief of staff

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S Brawner Jr PA hands over the office symbol to Lieutenant General Rommel P Roldan PAF as he assumes his post as Vice Chief of Staff, AFP, during the Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks Ceremony on April 20 at Camp Aguinaldo.
AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S Brawner Jr PA hands over the office symbol to Lieutenant General Rommel P Roldan PAF as he assumes his post as Vice Chief of Staff, AFP, during the Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks Ceremony on April 20 at Camp Aguinaldo.
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The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has appointed Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan of the Philippine Air Force as its new vice chief of staff following a joint ceremony on 20 April.

The ceremony, presided over by AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. of the Philippine Army, also included the donning of ranks for Vice Adm. Alan Javier of the Philippine Navy and Brig. Gen. Phillipp Alvarez Jr..

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S Brawner Jr PA hands over the office symbol to Lieutenant General Rommel P Roldan PAF as he assumes his post as Vice Chief of Staff, AFP, during the Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks Ceremony on April 20 at Camp Aguinaldo.
AFP Strategic Command gets new chief

Prior to his appointment, Roldan served as AFP deputy chief of staff, where he was involved in key strategic and operational initiatives.

Javier continues to serve as chief naval staff of the Philippine Navy, while Alvarez is the commander of the AFP Counter-Intelligence Group.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S Brawner Jr PA hands over the office symbol to Lieutenant General Rommel P Roldan PAF as he assumes his post as Vice Chief of Staff, AFP, during the Joint Assumption of Office and Donning of Ranks Ceremony on April 20 at Camp Aguinaldo.
AFP welcomes CA confirmation of 81 senior officers

The AFP said the ceremony underscores its commitment to recognizing merit, leadership, and dedication among its officers as it strengthens its leadership structure.

AFP
AFP Chief Brawner

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