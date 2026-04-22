AFP names Roldan as new vice chief of staff

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has appointed Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan of the Philippine Air Force as its new vice chief of staff following a joint ceremony on 20 April.
The ceremony, presided over by AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. of the Philippine Army, also included the donning of ranks for Vice Adm. Alan Javier of the Philippine Navy and Brig. Gen. Phillipp Alvarez Jr..
Prior to his appointment, Roldan served as AFP deputy chief of staff, where he was involved in key strategic and operational initiatives.
Javier continues to serve as chief naval staff of the Philippine Navy, while Alvarez is the commander of the AFP Counter-Intelligence Group.
The AFP said the ceremony underscores its commitment to recognizing merit, leadership, and dedication among its officers as it strengthens its leadership structure.