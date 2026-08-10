They were apprehended in separate operations in Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Zambales and Pampanga.

Kumar was arrested in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, after BI intelligence operatives verified that he had overstayed and failed to present a valid passport or immigration documents.

Residents also alleged that Kumar had been engaged in an illegal “5-6” lending business.

Devadoss was apprehended in Balagtas, Bulacan, after he failed to present a valid passport or immigration documents. BI records also showed that he had overstayed his authorized stay.

In Subic, Zambales, BI operatives arrested Huang after verification showed that he had remained in the Philippines beyond his authorized stay.

Meanwhile, Jin and Oh were arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga, after they were allegedly caught managing a restaurant without the appropriate visas and work authorization.

The two South Korean nationals also failed to present valid immigration documents during the inspection, according to the BI.

All five were brought to the BI main office in Manila for booking and documentation and the initiation of deportation proceedings.