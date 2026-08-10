Colby said the Philippines, the United States’ oldest mutual defense treaty ally in Asia, has demonstrated its willingness to strengthen its own defense capabilities under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

“When our partners are strong, deterrence is strong. And that is exactly what we have here in Manila,” Colby said.

“We see and respect a resolute and proud nation that is determined to strengthen its own capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. A model ally,” he added.

Colby said the Trump administration was not disengaging from Asia but instead adopting a more focused strategy based on maintaining a favorable balance of power and preventing any single power from dominating the region.

He said Washington is pursuing a “denial defense” along the First Island Chain by strengthening its forward military posture and working with allies capable of contributing to deterrence.

Under the approach, Colby said allies and partners would be expected to spend more on defense and take greater responsibility for their own security.

“When we ask our allies and partners to step up, to invest more in their own defense, and to take responsibility for their own sovereign security, we are not signaling abandonment,” Colby said.

“We are doing the exact opposite: we are inviting you to build a true partnership,” he added.

US cites EDCA, Coast Guard deployment

Colby said the Philippine-US alliance was undergoing a “historic modernization,” citing investments in infrastructure, advanced training and efforts to operationalize sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

He also confirmed the rotational deployment of four US Fast Response Cutters to work with the Philippine Coast Guard in patrolling and securing the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“This is not a one-sided partnership — the Philippines is stepping up, taking the lead to defend itself, and investing more to modernize its military and coast guard,” Colby said.

The official stressed that the United States was not seeking dependent allies or regional dominance.

“We seek partnerships, not dependencies, and we understand that countries will engage widely, just as we do,” he said.

Colby also cautioned against regional security arrangements designed to exclude Washington, saying cooperation among middle powers should complement rather than replace US involvement.

He said Washington supports allies developing their own defense industries and capabilities but expects those efforts to integrate with broader US-led deterrence efforts.

‘America is definitely not disengaging’

Colby rejected perceptions that the United States was retreating from Asia, saying Washington’s national interests require an enduring presence in the region.

“America is definitely not disengaging from Asia — to the contrary,” he said.

“We are not leaving; in fact, we are digging in, to ensure a favorable balance of power where it matters most.”

He said the US strategy would be measured not by declarations or new multilateral frameworks but by concrete military capabilities, including ships, munitions, interoperability and readiness.

“A signed piece of paper or a newly formed working group does not deter coercion; fielded hard power and the demonstrated political will to use it do,” Colby said.

Colby said Washington ultimately seeks a regional balance of power strong enough to make aggression infeasible and preserve peace.

The Manila visit is the first leg of Colby’s Southeast Asian trip, which will also take him to Jakarta, Bangkok and Phnom Penh.