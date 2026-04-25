Celebration of experiences at Winford Manila

Enjoy a gastronomic trip at Winford Café using your Metrobank credit card and get 50 percent off on your meals and drinks for a minimum single-receipt spend of P3,000 only. Plus, you can also get 50 percent discount on total dine-in bill at Zabana Pool Bar with a minimum spend of P3,000 (maximum discount of Php2,500.00) using your EastWest credit card. Craving for a fusion of Spanish and Filipino cuisine? Head over at Copa de Manila and get five percent discount on select favorites plus free rice and house blend iced tea. If you are looking for a weekend night cap, Hippodrome Bar & Lounge offers a mix & match of beer bucket for only Php900, with complimentary choice of fries or beer nuts.

You can enjoy all these countless adventures at Winford Manila when you get dropped off by your Grab car and get P50 off your ride with promo code WINFORD, no minimum fare required.

More than a showcase of promos, the Best of Nine Anniversary Campaign pays tributes to the guests, patrons, and community who have been part of the property’s journey for nearly a decade. As the celebration unfolds this year, guests can expect more surprises and offerings that make every visit feel like coming home and remind them that good fortune is just around the corner.