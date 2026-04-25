Celebration of experiences at Winford Manila

Winford Resort & Casino Manila, a 22-story integrated resort located at Sta. Cruz, Manila, marks its 9th year with a milestone launch of Best of Nine anniversary campaign, a celebration that highlights the experiences, values, and people that have defined the property through the years.
At the heart of the year-long campaign are the nine pillars that embody the essence of Winford Manila, with each of these pillars reflecting the property’s commitment to excellence and delivery of meaningful experiences rooted in comfort, care and connection.
Throughout the anniversary period, guests can enjoy curated line-up of activities and promos designed to bring each pillar to life. From exciting gaming tournaments and raffle draws to exclusive dining offers and room discounts, every experience is tailored to create memorable moments in your best city escape.
Experience a “home-away-from-home” dream stay at Winford Manila and enjoy 50 percent off on rooms based on published rates, inclusive of breakfast for two, when you use your EastWest credit card with booking period from 27 April to 26 October 2026 and stay period from 27 April to 29 October 2026 (valid from Monday to Thursday only). You may also use your AUB credit card when booking rooms to avail of the 50 percent discount on the published rate by using the promo code AUB50 on your online booking at www.winfordmanila.com. Promo period is from 15 April to 31 July 2026, Monday to Thursday. Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy a gastronomic trip at Winford Café using your Metrobank credit card and get 50 percent off on your meals and drinks for a minimum single-receipt spend of P3,000 only. Plus, you can also get 50 percent discount on total dine-in bill at Zabana Pool Bar with a minimum spend of P3,000 (maximum discount of Php2,500.00) using your EastWest credit card. Craving for a fusion of Spanish and Filipino cuisine? Head over at Copa de Manila and get five percent discount on select favorites plus free rice and house blend iced tea. If you are looking for a weekend night cap, Hippodrome Bar & Lounge offers a mix & match of beer bucket for only Php900, with complimentary choice of fries or beer nuts.
You can enjoy all these countless adventures at Winford Manila when you get dropped off by your Grab car and get P50 off your ride with promo code WINFORD, no minimum fare required.
More than a showcase of promos, the Best of Nine Anniversary Campaign pays tributes to the guests, patrons, and community who have been part of the property’s journey for nearly a decade. As the celebration unfolds this year, guests can expect more surprises and offerings that make every visit feel like coming home and remind them that good fortune is just around the corner.