Among the featured dishes are kare-kare and fresh lumpia enhanced with ChocNut-infused sauces and crumbles, as well as ChocNut champorado for diners seeking a sweet-and-savory twist.

Guests can also enjoy ChocNut-inspired pastries and desserts, including cookies, sans rival, pianono and chocolatines.

Throughout August, Solaire Rewards members who spend at least ₱2,000 at any dining outlet may also enjoy complimentary ChocNut beverages at the Pool Bar and Grill and Pool Café, selected desserts at The Bakery, or a ChocNut pizza from the Pool Bar and Grill and Trattoria e Dolci.

The resort said the campaign aims to blend familiar Filipino flavors with its signature dining experience while celebrating nostalgic childhood memories.