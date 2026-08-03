Solaire Resort is bringing a taste of Filipino childhood nostalgia to its restaurants this August with a limited-time menu featuring ChocNut-inspired dishes, desserts and beverages exclusively for Solaire Rewards members.
The promotion, available at Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort Quezon City, reimagines classic Filipino favorites using the iconic peanut-and-chocolate candy.
Among the featured dishes are kare-kare and fresh lumpia enhanced with ChocNut-infused sauces and crumbles, as well as ChocNut champorado for diners seeking a sweet-and-savory twist.
Guests can also enjoy ChocNut-inspired pastries and desserts, including cookies, sans rival, pianono and chocolatines.
Throughout August, Solaire Rewards members who spend at least ₱2,000 at any dining outlet may also enjoy complimentary ChocNut beverages at the Pool Bar and Grill and Pool Café, selected desserts at The Bakery, or a ChocNut pizza from the Pool Bar and Grill and Trattoria e Dolci.
The resort said the campaign aims to blend familiar Filipino flavors with its signature dining experience while celebrating nostalgic childhood memories.
Solaire Rewards members can also enjoy up to 20 percent off dining, while new members are eligible for 30 percent off their first dining bill during the promotional period.
The ChocNut-inspired offerings are available throughout August at participating dining outlets in both Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort Quezon City.