Easter comes alive at Winford

Winford Resort & Casino Manila will host an Easter Soiree on Sunday, 5 April, at the Winford Ballroom, offering a family-oriented celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event features a range of activities for children and adults, including games, themed stations, and entertainment such as a magic show and egg-picking activities. Guests will also have access to a snack buffet, free-flowing refreshments, and interactive areas such as face painting, DIY crafts, and play zones.
Tickets are priced at P2,199 for two persons, covering one child and one adult. Organizers said attendees will also have a chance to win an overnight stay for two through a raffle draw.