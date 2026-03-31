SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Easter comes alive at Winford

Easter comes alive at Winford
Published on

Winford Resort & Casino Manila will host an Easter Soiree on Sunday, 5 April, at the Winford Ballroom, offering a family-oriented celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Easter comes alive at Winford
Celebrating Easter: Moments that matter — family, DINING, connection

The event features a range of activities for children and adults, including games, themed stations, and entertainment such as a magic show and egg-picking activities. Guests will also have access to a snack buffet, free-flowing refreshments, and interactive areas such as face painting, DIY crafts, and play zones.

Easter comes alive at Winford
Easter in the Philippines: More than a holiday, it’s family time

Tickets are priced at P2,199 for two persons, covering one child and one adult. Organizers said attendees will also have a chance to win an overnight stay for two through a raffle draw.

Easter
Winford
Lent 2026

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph