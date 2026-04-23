Winford Manila marks 9th year with promo campaign

Dining promotions are also available across its outlets, including Winford Café, Zabana Pool Bar, and Copa de Manila, with discounts and bundled offers for cardholders.

The anniversary campaign also features a raffle draw, where guests can win a Mitsubishi Destinator GLX by earning promo points through participation.

Guests can also avail of ride discounts through Grab using a promotional code.

Winford Manila said the campaign is both a promotional effort and a tribute to its guests and partners who have supported the resort over the past nine years.