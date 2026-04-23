Winford Manila marks 9th year with promo campaign

Winford Resort & Casino Manila is celebrating its ninth anniversary with the launch of its “Best of Nine” campaign, a year-long program highlighting the experiences and services that define the property.
The campaign centers on nine pillars that reflect the resort’s focus on guest experience, service, and community engagement.
As part of the celebration, the property is offering a lineup of promotions, including gaming tournaments, raffles, dining deals, and room discounts.
Room offers include up to 50 percent off published rates with select credit cards, valid during specified booking and stay periods.
Dining promotions are also available across its outlets, including Winford Café, Zabana Pool Bar, and Copa de Manila, with discounts and bundled offers for cardholders.
The anniversary campaign also features a raffle draw, where guests can win a Mitsubishi Destinator GLX by earning promo points through participation.
Guests can also avail of ride discounts through Grab using a promotional code.
Winford Manila said the campaign is both a promotional effort and a tribute to its guests and partners who have supported the resort over the past nine years.