Manila, QC revive public shirtless ordinances

In light of the policy’s return, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has instructed National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin to exercise “common sense” when apprehending violators.

“The Chief PNP’s instruction to General Aberin of the NCRPO is clear: apply common sense in the implementation of the shirtless ordinance,” Tuaño said.

Tuaño added that Nartatez issued the guidance because the specific definition of “public places” remains under review. Until a more precise legal boundary is established, the PNP chief has advised regional leadership to use discretion during patrols.