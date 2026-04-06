No street drinking, no shirtless loitering: DILG launches ‘Safer Cities’

"Sinasabi ko na dito ngayon yung mga genggeng, rugby, mga ungas na nagtatambay na mga bata diyan 10:00 p.m. uuwi na kayo sa bahay niyo. Pangatlo, bawal na ang walang t-shirt na lalaki. Walang t-shirt na lalaki na palaka-lakad. Bawal na. It is a act of civility na magbihis naman kayo habang nasa kalye kayo. Pag kayo ay walang suot na t-shirt at hubad na pa-palakad-lakad kahit gaano kainit mag-sando man lang kayo. Okay? Bawal na po yan. Pang-apat, bawal na po ang videoke lagpas ng alas dyes. Alam ko lahat ng Pilipino mahilig kumanta, maraming magaling kumanta, masarap kumanta basta lalo na barkada," he farther explained.

Remulla said the initiative will initially be rolled out in Metro Manila to make communities feel safer, before expanding to other urban centers nationwide.

"But eventually lilipat po sa lahat ng major urban centers sa buong Pilipinas. Bakit po natin ginagawa ito. Nakikita natin na ang mayorya ng krimen nangyayari ay sa mga urban areas," he said.

Nartatez said the PNP is prepared to enforce the program, noting that additional police personnel have already been deployed across Metro Manila.

"This will be not only for Metro Manila but it will be implemented nationwide. Inuna lang natin dito para makikita natin kung ano ang (difference). Here in Metro Manila kumpleto. We have the places of convergence na kailangan natin deployan at namention na," he said.