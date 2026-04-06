No street drinking, no shirtless loitering: DILG launches ‘Safer Cities’

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday launched the Safer Cities Initiative, a program aimed at strengthening the enforcement of vagrancy and public order laws.
Speaking at a press conference at the Bureau of Fire Protection headquarters, Remulla said authorities will crack down on street drinking, shirtless loitering, and late-night videoke sessions across Metro Manila.
He stressed that while such acts are already covered by local ordinances, police have been ordered to strictly enforce the rules.
"Just to be clear okay. Meron tayong Anti-Public Intoxication Act. Bawal na ang mag-inom sa kalye. Bawal na ang maglatag ng ng mga silya at ng mga lamesa sa mga kalye at mag-inuman. Doon na nanggagaling number one ang away, number two ang sexual harassment. Bawal na. Kaya sabihan ko ang lahat, pasensyahan tayo pag kayo mag-inuman sa kalye huhulihin namin kayo," Remulla explained.
"Sinasabi ko na dito ngayon yung mga genggeng, rugby, mga ungas na nagtatambay na mga bata diyan 10:00 p.m. uuwi na kayo sa bahay niyo. Pangatlo, bawal na ang walang t-shirt na lalaki. Walang t-shirt na lalaki na palaka-lakad. Bawal na. It is a act of civility na magbihis naman kayo habang nasa kalye kayo. Pag kayo ay walang suot na t-shirt at hubad na pa-palakad-lakad kahit gaano kainit mag-sando man lang kayo. Okay? Bawal na po yan. Pang-apat, bawal na po ang videoke lagpas ng alas dyes. Alam ko lahat ng Pilipino mahilig kumanta, maraming magaling kumanta, masarap kumanta basta lalo na barkada," he farther explained.
Remulla said the initiative will initially be rolled out in Metro Manila to make communities feel safer, before expanding to other urban centers nationwide.
"But eventually lilipat po sa lahat ng major urban centers sa buong Pilipinas. Bakit po natin ginagawa ito. Nakikita natin na ang mayorya ng krimen nangyayari ay sa mga urban areas," he said.
Nartatez said the PNP is prepared to enforce the program, noting that additional police personnel have already been deployed across Metro Manila.
"This will be not only for Metro Manila but it will be implemented nationwide. Inuna lang natin dito para makikita natin kung ano ang (difference). Here in Metro Manila kumpleto. We have the places of convergence na kailangan natin deployan at namention na," he said.