Drug suspect nabbed; shabu, unlicensed gun seized in Pulilan

Confiscated from his possession were approximately 2.5 grams of suspected shabu worth around P17,000, a .38 caliber revolver with erased serial number, three live ammunition, and a black belt bag used to conceal the items.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Bulacan Police Provincial Office OIC, Pcol. Jay Baybayan said the suspect and the evidence are now at the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit (PFU) for drug testing and laboratory examination, while the firearm is subject to verification at the Regional Civil Security Unit 3.

“This successful operation is part of our relentless drive to ensure that illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms are taken out of our streets,” Baybayan said.

He vowed that the police force would remain steadfast in its campaign against criminality, ensuring that operations would remain aggressive and responsive to keep the province safe and orderly.