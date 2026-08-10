One person remains missing in Batangas, while seven people were reported injured in Benguet due to a landslide and a vehicular accident.

The weather disturbance has affected about 752,000 people.

The NDRRMC said around 124,000 families, or 486,000 individuals, have been displaced across the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Flooding was reported in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, CAR and Calabarzon, while landslides were recorded in the Ilocos Region, CAR and Calabarzon.

The NDRRMC said 119 evacuation centers remain active, sheltering about 2,500 families or 8,300 individuals.

Infrastructure damage has reached around P1.12 billion, while agricultural losses were estimated at P3.53 million.

The government has so far provided nearly P34 million in assistance to affected communities.

PAGASA said heavy monsoon rains are expected to persist this week, with flooding and landslides remaining a threat in vulnerable areas, particularly those that have received significant rainfall over the past several days.