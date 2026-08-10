Their goat and other livestock were left in the care of another person who could look after the animals while they remained evacuated.

Abbas also said she left behind goods she had purchased, as well as the PSA certificates of her children.

She and other evacuees were brought to the Cabaroan Daya Barangay Hall, which is also serving as an evacuation center.

The evacuation was carried out by the Vigan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office as authorities continued to monitor the situation in the area.

For Abbas and her family, the evacuation meant leaving behind not only their home and belongings, but also animals that form part of what they have to look after when they return.