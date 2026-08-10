BAGUIO CITY — A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent from Baguio City was killed during an anti-illegal drug operation in Tawi-Tawi on Sunday morning, 9 August.
Police Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM), identified the slain agent as Enfernie Jim Dayag.
Three Philippine Marines, including team commander Lt. Col. Richard Malabanan, were also injured during the encounter.
According to authorities, PDEA-BARMM agents, Marine personnel led by Malabanan and representatives from various PRO-BARMM units were conducting an entrapment operation targeting suspected drug dealers in Mapanbub, Paniongan, when a shootout erupted.
One of the gunmen who allegedly attacked government forces was also killed in the exchange of fire.
Police and military personnel have launched a joint manhunt for the remaining armed suspects involved in the encounter.