BAGUIO CITY — A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent from Baguio City was killed during an anti-illegal drug operation in Tawi-Tawi on Sunday morning, 9 August.

Police Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM), identified the slain agent as Enfernie Jim Dayag.