Vida said the department would weigh all factual circumstances in determining how to proceed with the extradition request.

The review will include Quiboloy’s pending cases before local courts, particularly those before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

Vida noted that complainants in the Philippine cases are also alleged victims who have sought legal redress and justice.

The DOJ received the extradition documents on 7 August after they were formally transmitted by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Vida earlier said the department would evaluate and verify the documents to determine their compliance with the Philippines-US Extradition Treaty, applicable laws, Supreme Court rules and relevant jurisprudence.

Quiboloy is wanted by US authorities on charges that include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling.

He is also facing criminal cases in the Philippines, including non-bailable qualified human trafficking charges before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

Quiboloy also faces child abuse and sexual abuse cases originally filed in Davao City but now being heard by a Quezon City court.

Quiboloy has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, maintaining that the cases are politically and religiously motivated.