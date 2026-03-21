15 arrested in Bulacan; P102K shabu, 5 guns seized

In Baliwag that same day at 2:55 a.m., one suspect was arrested in Barangay San Jose with three shabu sachets worth ₱34,000. Seven more suspects were caught in Meycauayan, Norzagaray, Paombong, Bustos, and Balagtas, where authorities seized 19 shabu sachets and an additional caliber .38 revolver.

On March 19, two suspects were arrested in separate firearms buy-bust operations: a 19-year-old in San Ildefonso’s Barangay Sumandig with a caliber .38 revolver, and a 46-year-old in Hagonoy’s Barangay San Juan with a caliber .22 revolver. Another two suspects were caught in Plaridel that day after breaking into a car and stealing valuables, with one carrying a caliber .38 revolver.

On March 20 at midnight, a 38-year-old was arrested in Malolos’ Barangay Caniogan during a patrol and found in possession of a Smith & Wesson caliber .38 revolver.

All suspects are in police custody, facing charges under Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms), with theft charges pending in the Plaridel case.