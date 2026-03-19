4 nabbed in Pampanga, Bulacan drug ops; P700K shabu seized

Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez said the operation is part of sustained efforts to dismantle drug networks.

“We’re working to cut off the supply chain that brings these dangerous substances into our communities, and no personality is beyond our reach,” Mendez said.

In a separate operation at about 11:30 p.m. the same day in Barangay Poblacion, Baliwag City, Bulacan, three individuals were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Baliwag City Police Station Drug Enforcement Team.

The suspects, identified only by the aliases “Wantu,” 42; “Rommel,” 51; and “Bong,” 55, all residents of the area, were apprehended for alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Police said P500 in marked money was used in the operation, leading to the arrest of two suspected pushers, while the third yielded additional contraband.

Seized from the suspects were about 1.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at P10,800, as well as a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver with two bullets and a defaced serial number recovered from “Wantu.”

Baliwag police chief Lt. Col. Jayson F. San Pedro said the operation addressed both illegal drugs and firearms concerns.

Bulacan police director Col. Angel L. Garcillano, meanwhile, urged continued public cooperation.

“Information from our communities is critical to keeping Bulacan safe from crime and illegal drugs,” he said.

All four suspects are now in police custody and are facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The Bulacan suspects will also face charges under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.