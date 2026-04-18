Through Jesus, only Jesus

God raised Jesus from death, thus fulfilling the Messianic prophecies about the promised descendant of David.

Peter exhorted the early Christians to place their Faith and Hope in God Who saved them through the precious Blood of His Son and Who raised Jesus from the dead.

In the Gospel, the Emmaus incident shows us a God who will not abandon us when we are hurt or disappointed. But we as followers of Jesus are to maintain our contact with the Risen Lord through prayer, the Eucharist and the Bible.

Jesus’ real presence in the consecrated Bread and Wine, which are His Body and His Blood, should help us to better understand His presence in the Bible and in the believing and worshipping community. Meaning that everytime we gather, in prayer and worship, during the breaking of the bread in the Eucharist, Jesus Christ is present.

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Meantime, to ensure the security, safety, and comfort of passengers, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) reiterates its reminder to all those traveling through Philippine airports to declare their firearms and similar devices to the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-Avsegroup) before proceeding to security screening.

This reminder follows an incident where Security Screening Officers discovered an undeclared airsoft gun in the checked baggage of a passenger bound for Iloilo via Philippine Airlines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 last 8 April.

Replica firearms that closely resemble real weapons are subject to strict civil aviation security regulations, as they may be mistaken for actual firearms and may cause panic among passengers. Such items are only allowed to be transported upon proper declaration to the PNP-Avsegroup, along with the submission of the required documents, before entering the airport terminal. The passenger will only be allowed to continue on his or her flight after obtaining a security clearance from the PNP-Avsegroup.

OTS Administrator Undersecretary Gilberto DC Cruz reiterated the agency’s reminder on the proper transportation of firearms and similar items at airports to ensure smooth and secure travel for everyone.

Lastly, greetings to Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Atienza Maranan who was appointed Acting Director of the Philippine National Police Academy; Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Casingal Santiago, Acting District Director, Manila Police District, National Capital Region Police Office; and Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Evangelista Abad, Acting Regional Director, Police Regional Office 7.