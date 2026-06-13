Couples for Christ turns 45

“As ‘One Family,’ we are not only looking back in gratitude for 45 years of God’s faithfulness, but also looking forward by re-igniting our missionary pillars of Building the Church of the Home and Building the Church of the Poor,” said CFC executive director Jaime M. Ilagan.

Among the major activities are the ANCOP Golf charity tournament on 15 June at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City; leadership summits, an art exhibit and family ministry activities at SPACE at One Ayala in Makati City from 16 to 18 June; and a Clergy-Lay Congress bringing together more than 150 bishops and clergy and 700 CFC leaders from around the world.

The celebration culminates on 20 June at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac, where more than 20,000 members, families and guests are expected to gather.