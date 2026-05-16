PBBM: Follow Charter; Sara: Do not waiver

In a message released on 16 May, Duterte emphasized the gravity of their mission as they officially began their service.

“Stand firm against all threats to our sovereignty and our liberties. Do not waver, even in the face of the most difficult challenges,” she told the graduating cadets.

Junk politics

Marcos said the loyalty of the military should never be towards any political interest, individual, or passing ideology.

The Vice President also thanked the graduates for choosing a path centered on national service.

“May your service be a testament to your determination to protect our country and uphold the welfare of every Filipino,” she said.

The “Talang Dangal” Class of 2026 represents the newest officers of the Armed Forces, completing their training at the academy’s campus in Baguio City.

Duterte was invited to the graduation rites along with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but instead, she sent a representative.