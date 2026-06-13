Go urges unity, service first

The senator thanked residents for their continued support and emphasized that public officials should remain focused on serving their constituents, particularly during times of crisis.

Go told the crowd that while many people thank him for government programs and assistance, he considers himself the one who should be grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the public.

“First of all, some people thanked me earlier for the assistance, programs and projects. I have only one thing to say: please do not thank me. I am the one who should thank you because you gave me another opportunity to serve you. Thank you very much,” he said.

The senator also expressed appreciation to local officials, particularly Polomolok Mayor Bernie Palencia, whom he credited for inviting him to attend the inauguration of a pedestrian footbridge after previously joining its groundbreaking ceremony.

Go said public service must be guided by compassion and a genuine concern for fellow Filipinos.

“I know how to value gratitude. I am here today just as I have always been. I was here during the groundbreaking of your pedestrian overpass years ago. Now it has finally been completed, and I was invited by our hardworking mayor.

Public service should come from the heart and must be driven by compassion for our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

Linking his message to the Independence Day celebration, Go appealed for unity among leaders and urged them to set aside political differences.

He said government services suffer whenever political disagreements dominate public attention.

“I hope this conflict and political fighting will end because whenever people are fighting and whenever there is disorder, it is the services for our fellow Filipinos that suffer. That is the truth,” he said.