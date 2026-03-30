Police ratchet up Lenten security

The security measures aim to ensure safe and orderly travel for millions of Filipinos observing Semana Santa, including on roads leading to and from major transportation hubs.

The increased police presence in transportation hubs and other places of religious convergence forms part of the heightened alert status, which took effect on Palm Sunday.

“The increased police presence on roads, churches, transportation hubs, and other places of convergence is intended to provide maximum security and assistance to all our countrymen,” Nartatez said.

“Our mandate is to serve and protect. We will keep it that way, especially at this time of the year when people need peace of mind for reflection,” he added.