THEATER REVIEW: 'Jesus Christ Superstar' — faith in a new vision

Yes, we know it was a concept album first. Jesus Christ Superstar bled out of the inspired, angsty collaboration between Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) first as a record, assembled across scattered London sessions, then later cementing its phenomenal hook through the film immortalized by Neeley’s Jesus and Anderson’s Judas.

And we, the diehard fans of the film, embraced this version that carved itself into our collective spirit through evergreen lyrics, thrilling funk-rock, theatrical voices, and the strange power to move our Christian beings to the core.

Loosely based on the Gospel accounts of the Passion, the musical is a psychological excavation of Jesus, Judas, and those orbiting them, rendered in blunt, contemporary language.

This Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production brought to Manila by GMG Productions avoids recreating the hippie counterculture iconography and sun-bleached desert aesthetic of the 1973 Jewison film masterpiece.

At Solaire, the world is dressed in athleisure. Jesus’ followers, the ensemble, in gym clothes. The stage in amber, molten gold, bronze, burnt orange, and charcoal.

At stage left stands a multi-level scaffold with stairs, balconies, ladders, and hidden corners occupied by the ensemble. Characters singing from above resemble political orators, celebrity performers, or authoritarian figures looming over the crowd. Metallic gold palm fronds replace naturalistic foliage and the Romans wear oversized cement-like masks resembling monumental stone busts.