Regulators rush P5-B Aklan grid upgrade amid energy risks

“Our inspection confirms that substantial progress has been made, and the Department remains fully committed to ensuring that this infrastructure is completed on schedule and built to the highest standards of safety, quality, and long-term reliability.”

Key components have already been completed and energized, including the Nabas Substation, the rehabilitated Unidos-Caticlan Transmission Line, and the Caticlan 69-kilovolt XLPE Cable. Grid adjustments finished in December 2025 have also helped reduce outages caused by environmental factors.

Remaining works are in advanced stages, with most transmission lines and cable systems nearing completion, while the Boracay GIS Substation and underground cable installations continue to progress.

Underground works are being carried out at night to meet aviation safety requirements, with completion targeted by June 2026.

Once completed, the project is expected to provide more reliable power to over 155,000 households, 13,000 businesses, and 27 industrial users in Aklan.