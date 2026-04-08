Consumers to see fewer outages as Negros Power invests P1.3B

Consumers in Negros Occidental can expect fewer and shorter power interruptions as Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) rolls out a P1.3-billion grid modernization program.
“Our goal is to ensure that our customers continue to enjoy affordable power while supporting our long-term sustainability through renewable energy,” Negros Power President and CEO Roel Z. Castro said on Wednesday.
Based on company data, upgrades have already cut the average monthly outages to 1.41 in 2025, down 59 percent from 2024, while outage durations fell from 993 minutes to just 129 minutes per month.
Rural households, on the other hand. are also set to benefit.
Through the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP), 41 sitios have already gained electricity, bringing power to 2,061 homes.
The program targets to reach 10,241 households in 318 more sitios, with on-site applications and payments making it easier for residents in remote areas to connect.
Likewise, a 37.5-megavolt-ampere mobile substation worth P192 million will provide additional capacity and ensure uninterrupted supply while permanent substations undergo upgrades.
Local leaders, including former Negros Occidental Governor Rafael Coscolluela, welcomed the initiatives, noting they strengthen infrastructure while keeping electricity affordable.