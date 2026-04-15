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Victim rescued, 5 injured in Parañaque anti-kidnapping shootout

Victim rescued, 5 injured in Parañaque anti-kidnapping shootout
Photo courtesy of PNP/Facebook
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Four suspects and a police officer were wounded Wednesday evening during a kidnapping rescue operation along Macapagal Boulevard in Parañaque City.

The PNP-Anti Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) paced the secure rescue of the 78-year-old victim amid the gunfight, while the four alleged kidnappers were sent to hospital for proper medical attention.

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The identities and condition of the suspects has not been released as of the writing, while the police operative, who sustained minor injuries, is confirmed to be under stable condition.

Philippine National Police (PNP) released a statement about the situation, assuring the public that they are conducting follow-up and hot pursuit operations for the identification and apprehension of the involved individuals.

"The PNP emphasizes that the primary objective of the operation was the safe recovery of the victim, which was successfully achieved through measured and appropriate police response," the statement read.

"The PNP remains committed to strengthening coordination, intelligence, and operational efforts to effectively address kidnapping incidents and ensure the safety of the public," the authorities added.

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