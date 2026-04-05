2 cops, 1 BOC operative killed in Palawan shootout

The Philippine National Police on Sunday confirmed the death of two police officers during a law enforcement operation in Puerto Princesa on Good Friday night.
The fatalities were identified as Police Staff Sergeants Ryan Cris Cabaña and Jayson Fernandez. Also killed in the incident was a Bureau of Customs operative, identified as CO1 Jerson Ojario Talonone.
The shooting occurred during a wake in Barangay Irawan, where police responded to a reported mauling incident. Initial reports said individuals involved in the altercation attacked two victims, prompting them to seek police assistance.
Authorities said tensions escalated when responding officers questioned those present, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire that left all three dead.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed grief over the deaths and reminded personnel to remain vigilant during operations.
“The loss of our brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform face every day. We honor their service and courage, and we remain committed to protecting our communities,” Nartatez said.
He ordered the Police Regional Office Mimaropa to conduct a full investigation into the incident.
The PNP assured residents that the situation in Palawan remains under control, with increased police visibility and intelligence operations to prevent further incidents.
The police leadership also pledged full support to the families of the slain officers, including funeral assistance, financial aid, and counseling services.