2 cops, 1 BOC operative killed in Palawan shootout

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed grief over the deaths and reminded personnel to remain vigilant during operations.

“The loss of our brave officers is a tragic reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform face every day. We honor their service and courage, and we remain committed to protecting our communities,” Nartatez said.

He ordered the Police Regional Office Mimaropa to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

The PNP assured residents that the situation in Palawan remains under control, with increased police visibility and intelligence operations to prevent further incidents.

The police leadership also pledged full support to the families of the slain officers, including funeral assistance, financial aid, and counseling services.