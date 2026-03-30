PNP orders aid, manhunt after 5 cops killed in Maguindanao ambush

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered immediate and sustained assistance for the families of five police officers killed and three others injured in an ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend.
“Sa mga pamilya ng ating mga nasawing bayani nakikiramay kami sa inyong pagdadalamhati. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten and it will not be in vain. No words will ever be enough but you have our commitment. Hindi pababayaan ng PNP ang inyong pamilya,” Nartatez said during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame, where he led a minute of silence for the victims.
He condemned the attack as a “cowardly” act and a direct affront to peace and order. “Ang ganitong karahasan ay walang lugar sa ating bayan. We will not retreat, we will not be intimidated. Hindi titigil ang PNP hangga’t hindi napapanagot ang mga may sala,” he said.
PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the police will shoulder hospital expenses of the wounded and provide special financial assistance from both the PNP and the Office of the President. He added that all injured personnel are now out of danger.
Authorities are also investigating the possible involvement of a local terrorist group, with the incident being treated as a potential retaliatory attack following recent operations against the group. Police have launched hot pursuit operations and are reviewing possible lapses in deployment, including the absence of a detachment in the poorly lit area where the ambush occurred.
Nartatez said additional forces have been deployed in Maguindanao del Sur, with random checkpoints and unpredictable patrols in place to prevent further attacks. He also ordered a review of operational protocols and reminded officers to treat all patrols as high-risk missions.