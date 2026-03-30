PNP orders aid, manhunt after 5 cops killed in Maguindanao ambush

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered immediate and sustained assistance for the families of five police officers killed and three others injured in an ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur over the weekend.

“Sa mga pamilya ng ating mga nasawing bayani nakikiramay kami sa inyong pagdadalamhati. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten and it will not be in vain. No words will ever be enough but you have our commitment. Hindi pababayaan ng PNP ang inyong pamilya,” Nartatez said during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame, where he led a minute of silence for the victims.