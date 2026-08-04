Central Luzon ranked third nationwide in domestic tourism, behind the Bicol Region and Central Visayas, after recording 44.2 million domestic travelers, making it one of the country's top destinations for local tourists.

Ebdane noted that earlier tourism data also showed the region's sustained recovery, driven largely by visitor arrivals in Pampanga, Zambales, and Bataan.

The RDC chair outlined a three-pronged strategy to address both the opportunities and challenges facing the region's tourism industry, citing the need for integrated development planning, the adoption of new technologies, and the preservation of local heritage.

He said global challenges—including geopolitical instability, fluctuating energy prices, and the accelerating effects of climate change—continue to affect tourist arrivals, increase operating costs for businesses, and threaten the environmental integrity of destinations.

Ebdane also pointed to local concerns such as traffic congestion, waste management issues, and environmental degradation, saying these continue to hamper the region's tourism growth.

He urged ATOCEL members to future-proof Central Luzon's tourism industry by promoting institutional synergy, inclusive governance, and environmental stewardship.

"Municipalities cannot operate as isolated silos. Our local tourism plans must seamlessly integrate into provincial and regional development agendas," Ebdane said.

Echoing the convention's theme, "From Smart Destinations to Sustainable Futures," Ebdane stressed that technology should complement, rather than replace, community participation.

"Smart tourism is not about replacing human connections with digital screens, but about using technology to empower local workers, preserve local cultures, and keep economic benefits inside the host communities," he said.

He also underscored the importance of balancing economic development with environmental protection.

"Protecting our seas, forests, and agricultural lands is an economic imperative that safeguards our long-term assets," Ebdane added.

The governor said the RDC is pursuing key regional infrastructure projects to help establish an integrated tourism ecosystem across Central Luzon.

However, he emphasized that infrastructure alone would not guarantee long-term success.

"But infrastructure alone is not enough," he said. "Smart destination governance means using technology to monitor carrying capacities, streamline municipal operations, enforce environmental standards, and protect local heritage."

"When local government units combine physical infrastructure with smart, sustainable governance, we protect our environments while enhancing profitability for our communities," Ebdane added.