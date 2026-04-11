Kelley Day opens up on mental health and healing

“I thought my life is over. I was diagnosed with panic disorder and it happened while my dad was in hospital. Na-overwhelm ako sa nangyari noon. Pero thank God, okay na yung dad ko. It was me who ended up suffering with sickness for a longer period of time, pero mental sickness naman yun. And I basically just surrendered myself to whatever was gonna happen to me. And I just put trust in my doctors,” she shared.

Despite the difficult period, Kelley’s story is ultimately one of resilience. By seeking professional help and allowing herself to heal, she gradually found her way forward.

Her openness sheds light on the realities of mental health, reminding others that recovery is possible—and that trusting the process, along with the right support system, can make all the difference.