Sunshine Cruz faces health battle with strength

Responding directly to one accusation, she clarified:

“I have Mysthenia Gravis kaya madalas bagsak half of my face po,” Sunshine quickly responded.

Rather than staying silent, the actress used the moment to shed light on the realities of living with a condition that is often misunderstood.

Choosing Health Over Opportunity

Cruz also shared that her condition has influenced her recent career decisions, including turning down acting opportunities.

“I’ve been open about my journey with Myasthenia Gravis, and it’s the main reason I’ve stepped back from movies and teleseryes. I just declined 2 projects last week,” she explained.

For now, she is prioritizing recovery and stability, choosing to focus on what matters most beyond the spotlight.

“My priority for now is my health and family. Let’s choose to be kind. It’s a much better look on everyone,” she ended.

A Call for Compassion

Amid her personal challenges, Cruz also delivered a powerful message—especially during Women’s Month—encouraging empathy and support instead of criticism.

“Ladies, there is so much power in uplifting one another. Attacking someone’s appearance says more about your character than it does about theirs. You never truly know the battles people are fighting, whether it’s mental health or physical illness,” she wrote.

Her words serve as a reminder that behind every public figure is a private struggle that may not always be visible.

Living With Strength and Gratitude

Cruz had previously opened up about her diagnosis, describing the physical and emotional toll it has taken while also expressing gratitude for the strength she continues to find.

“It’s been a real roller coaster these past months. I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myasthenia gravis which has made building muscle a real struggle. But I’m so thankful for the strength I’ve found,” she previously shared.

As she navigates this chapter, Sunshine Cruz stands not only as an actress, but as a voice for awareness, resilience, and kindness—proving that true strength often lies in knowing when to pause, heal, and speak up.