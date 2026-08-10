Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said judges need sufficient understanding of forensic science to properly assess expert evidence presented in court.

“As judges, we are not expected to become forensic scientists, but we are expected to understand enough to ask the right questions, to appreciate the strengths and limitations of these expert proofs, to recognize the boundaries of scientific certainty but, ultimately, to still decide cases based on evidence that is both legally admissible and scientifically reliable. This is why this Judicial Training Program for Forensic Evidence is both timely and necessary,” Gesmundo said.

During the opening ceremonies, Philippine Judicial Academy Acting Chancellor and retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos signed a memorandum of understanding with Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

The agreement formalizes the partnership between the SC, through PHILJA, and Monash University to conduct and further develop the forensic evidence training program.

The program was developed and spearheaded by Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, chairperson of the Justice Sector Coordinating Council Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building.

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jose Lorenzo Dela Rosa and Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Lord Villanueva serve as co-chairpersons of the Sub-Committee for the Development of the Forensic Evidence Module.

Over five days, participants underwent sessions covering DNA and trace evidence, toxicology, forensic psychology and psychiatry, handwriting and document analysis, fingerprint analysis, ballistics, forensic accounting, digital and cybercrime evidence, artificial intelligence, procurement fraud and money laundering evidence.

The program concluded with a comprehensive capstone exercise and a guided tour of the Philippine National Police Forensic Laboratory at Camp Crame.

Singh, who delivered the program’s first session, said the initiative was developed following a nationwide SC survey conducted in March 2025.

The survey found that while most judges and justices had relied on forensic evidence in their rulings, nearly all lacked formal training or familiarity with forensic disciplines.

The pilot program forms part of the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, which seeks to improve the judiciary’s independence, innovation, accessibility and accountability.