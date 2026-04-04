Kathryn Bernardo and Mayor Mark Alcala spark buzz after Thailand sighting

The sighting has reignited long-standing rumors linking the actress and the local official. While they have been seen together on multiple occasions in the past—from airport appearances to dining outings—many observers consider this latest moment the most telling so far, given the clear photos of them traveling together overseas.

Despite the growing speculation, both Kathryn and Alcala have remained silent on the real status of their relationship. The actress has also not referenced the mayor on her social media platforms, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions.

Online reactions have been divided. Some fans expressed excitement over the rumored pairing, while others raised concerns, particularly regarding Alcala’s responsibilities as a public official while traveling abroad. Meanwhile, supporters have come to his defense, with some Lucena residents even expressing pride over the attention he is receiving.

As of now, neither camp has issued an official statement, keeping the public guessing as curiosity continues to build around their connection.