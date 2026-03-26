Did Kathryn Bernardo celebrate 30th birthday in Bhutan with Mark Alcala?

More concerning are rumors suggesting that the couple may have already gone their separate ways.

Netizens also pointed out that Atayde was not with Mendoza during her birthday celebration, although he did post a heartfelt message for her on social media.

ABS-CBN’s hit dramas head to South Asia

ABS-CBN is bringing seven of its hit dramas to India, with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, 2 Good 2 Be True, Can’t Buy Me Love, Senior High, Love in 40 Days, He’s Into Her, and He’s Into Her Season 2 set to stream on India’s Amazon MX Player in 2026 — one of the country’s largest free streaming platforms.

The deal marks the first time Filipino dramas will be carried on Amazon MX Player, joining a lineup that includes popular Chinese, Korean, Turkish and Thai shows.

Amazon MX Player reaches approximately 250 million monthly active users.

The ABS-CBN dramas will be dubbed in Hindi and possibly other Indian languages, bringing the network’s storytelling to one of the biggest streaming markets in South Asia.

Beyond India, the same package of titles has also been acquired in various Asian regions, further strengthening ABS-CBN’s growing reach across South and Southeast Asia.Kathryn Bernardo is on a week-long break from taping her new series with James Reid, as she reportedly flew to Bhutan early this week to celebrate her 30th birthday.