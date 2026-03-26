Did Kathryn Bernardo celebrate 30th birthday in Bhutan with Mark Alcala?

Kathryn Bernardo is on a week-long break from taping her new series with James Reid, as she reportedly flew to Bhutan early this week to celebrate her 30th birthday.
According to reports, she was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala, along with some friends. They were allegedly spotted together at the airport.
This could explain why Bernardo’s co-star, Maja Salvador, threw her a surprise party on the set of their series last week. Salvador may have known that Bernardo would not be available this week as she planned to celebrate her birthday in the country.
The sighting of Bernardo and Alcala at a chic mall four weeks ago may have also hinted at their planned trip, as the mayor’s assistant was reportedly seen carrying what appeared to be camping gear.
If they are, indeed, in Bhutan, this would mark Bernardo’s second visit to the destination. She previously traveled there with former boyfriend Daniel Padilla to tape scenes for Princess and I years ago.
Was Bernardo so enamored with the country’s beauty that she wanted to explore it again — this time with Alcala?
Split rumors between Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde
Maine Mendoza was conspicuously absent from the joint birthday celebration of her father-in-law, Art Atayde, and sister-in-law, Ria Atayde.
This was inadvertently revealed through a TikTok post by comedian Bayani Agbayani, where netizens noticed Mendoza’s absence. Agbayani later deleted the post.
The incident fueled further speculation that Mendoza’s marriage to Arjo may be going through a rough patch.
More concerning are rumors suggesting that the couple may have already gone their separate ways.
Netizens also pointed out that Atayde was not with Mendoza during her birthday celebration, although he did post a heartfelt message for her on social media.
ABS-CBN’s hit dramas head to South Asia
ABS-CBN is bringing seven of its hit dramas to India, with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, 2 Good 2 Be True, Can’t Buy Me Love, Senior High, Love in 40 Days, He’s Into Her, and He’s Into Her Season 2 set to stream on India’s Amazon MX Player in 2026 — one of the country’s largest free streaming platforms.
The deal marks the first time Filipino dramas will be carried on Amazon MX Player, joining a lineup that includes popular Chinese, Korean, Turkish and Thai shows.
Amazon MX Player reaches approximately 250 million monthly active users.
The ABS-CBN dramas will be dubbed in Hindi and possibly other Indian languages, bringing the network’s storytelling to one of the biggest streaming markets in South Asia.
Beyond India, the same package of titles has also been acquired in various Asian regions, further strengthening ABS-CBN’s growing reach across South and Southeast Asia.Kathryn Bernardo is on a week-long break from taping her new series with James Reid, as she reportedly flew to Bhutan early this week to celebrate her 30th birthday.
According to reports, she was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala, along with some friends. They were allegedly spotted together at the airport.
This could explain why Bernardo’s co-star, Maja Salvador, threw her a surprise party on the set of their series last week. Salvador may have known that Bernardo would not be available this week as she planned to celebrate her birthday in the country.