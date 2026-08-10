The inclement weather also prompted the suspension of classes and court operations in Metro Manila, as severe downpours are expected to persist throughout the day, according to PAGASA.

However, government agencies that provide essential and emergency services in health and disaster response are exempted from the work suspension and therefore remain fully operational.

Major thoroughfares in Manila, such as Bonifacio Drive, Roxas Boulevard, and portions of España-Lacson, are mostly gutter-deep (around 8 inches) and passable, though select low-lying areas or specific intersections, such as parts running from Vito Cruz to Taft Avenue or localized spots in Sta. Mesa have hit knee-deep or deeper levels.

In Pasay, major roads like Andrews-Tramo and Roxas Boulevard-EDSA service road are largely sitting at gutter-deep levels (8 inches) and remain passable, while specific segments like EDSA Taft NB/SB or localized intersections have experienced temporary knee-deep pooling.

Authorities are advising residents to remain alert, monitor official weather and flood advisories, and avoid traveling through flooded roads. Residents in flood-prone communities are also encouraged to follow evacuation instructions from local government authorities.

PAGASA warned that flash floods are possible due to heavy rains in Metro Manila and several parts of Luzon, including the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

The habagat is expected to bring intense rainfall across Luzon and the western part of the Visayas as a tropical storm, internationally named “Peilou,” has developed outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Typhoon “Dolphin”, meanwhile, has already made landfall in China and is expected to reduce the habagat.

PAGASA projected that the intensity of the rain may decrease slightly by Tuesday, and by Wednesday, the monsoon is expected to weaken further, though some areas like Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will still experience rainfall.