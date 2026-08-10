The festivities will begin days earlier with Triduum Masses from 12 to 14 August at 6 p.m., giving devotees an opportunity to spiritually prepare for the anniversary.

The main celebration on Saturday, 15 August, coinciding with the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, will open at 4 p.m. with a special dance presentation by the Lady Mediatrix Institute of Candelaria, Quezon.

At 5 p.m., Manila Archbishop Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, D.D., will preside over the Eucharistic celebration.

Among the significant moments during the observance will be the blessing and installation of the basilica’s new Tintinnabulum and Umbraculum, traditional symbols associated with a church holding the rank of minor basilica.

The community will also renew the Pontifical Coronation of Nuestra Señora del Carmen de San Sebastian, honoring the beloved image regarded as the Mother, Patroness and Queen of Quiapo.

A grand procession will follow the Mass, bringing the celebration beyond the walls of the basilica and into the surrounding community.

Organizers are inviting devotees and the faithful to take part in what promises to be a meaningful convergence of three anniversaries—each representing a different chapter in San Sebastian’s continuing story.

More than simply looking back at 135 years, the celebration will highlight a heritage that remains alive today: generations united by faith, strengthened by tradition and bound by their devotion to San Sebastian and the Virgen del Carmen.