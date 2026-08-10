The collectible brings back the vibrant energy that surrounded Houston during the height of her 1980s pop superstardom. With voluminous curls and a floral-inspired ensemble reminiscent of her memorable look, the doll captures the youthful confidence and joyful spirit that became closely associated with the global hit.

Released in 1987, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” became one of Houston’s defining recordings and further established her as an international superstar. Decades later, the song continues to introduce her extraordinary talent to new generations.

Houston, who was born on August 9, 1963, would have celebrated her 63rd birthday this year.

More than a recreation of an iconic fashion moment, the Barbie Signature release serves as another reminder of Houston’s lasting place in popular culture. Her music, performances, and trailblazing career continue to resonate long after her passing in 2012.

For fans who grew up dancing and singing along to her music, the doll transforms a beloved image of Houston into a collectible celebration of the woman whose extraordinary voice helped shape an era.

And fittingly, the tribute remembers Whitney Houston not simply as a legendary vocalist, but in one of her most joyful moments—a superstar inviting the entire world to dance.