MMC expands wellness hub for holistic care

Established in 2020, the 1,600-square-meter center is located on the seventh floor of Ayala North Exchange Tower 1.

The facility offers services in diagnostic imaging, health screening, mind wellness and care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and skin and laser treatment.

MMC said clients are encouraged to schedule appointments so services can be tailored to individual needs, whether for outpatient or inpatient care.

“We have standard packages if you just want to buy a la carte, but if you want to know what’s really going on with you, we can customize it for you,” said Arlyn Songco, MMC senior vice president and division head for creative, communications and sales services.

The outpatient section, described as a “one-stop shop” at Ayala North Exchange, handles annual physical examinations, pre-employment requirements, executive checkups, laboratory tests and diagnostic screening that can usually be completed within a day.

The hub also offers inpatient services for executive checkups and procedures such as CT scans, MRI, cardiopulmonary exercise testing, colonoscopy, proctosigmoidoscopy, vascular imaging and invasive diagnostics.

MMC said the inpatient section, located on the seventh floor of Main Tower 2, was designed with hotel-style amenities for patients undergoing extended procedures and treatment.