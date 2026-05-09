We have to see the promise of the Holy Spirit as an Advocate and the call to live out our faith through love and obedience, assuring us that we are never alone.

As Christians, we are called and reminded to live our lives worthily of the Lord, whom God had called and chosen from this world.

By virtue of our Christian baptism, we have become members of the Church of God, the one Body of Christ where all those who profess to be faithful in Christ are part of this Communion of unity, united as one people, living a new and blessed life with the grace of God as a community.

We learn from the life of the early Christian communities, we may be inspired to pursue the same life filled with holiness and devotion to God, and that we may no longer be obsessed with all sorts of worldly temptations and evils, desires and attachments. We should always show God’s love in all things, in all that we say and do.

The Church is One and Universal, as contained within its character as the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. Therefore, as one community of the faithful people of God, all called to a holy life and existence, just as our Lord and God is Holy, there cannot be prejudices, biases, and all other things that bring about division and disunity within the community of the faithful, and that is why the Church is Catholic, which means Universal in nature.

There is no favoritism or preference for a certain custom or practice within the Church, as everyone is truly equal before the Lord.

The Church is also Apostolic in nature, which is reflected in the works and mission of the Apostles and the other missionaries of the faith. The word “Apostle” itself came from the Ancient Greek word “Apostolos” which means the “one who is sent off,” highlighting that the Church is also missionary in nature, to proclaim the truth and Good News to more and more people.

As we approach the Ascension and Pentecost, we are invited to live as witnesses of Christ’s love, allowing the Holy Spirit to guide our actions and being the “light, truth and love” in the world.

In many places, this Sunday is Mother’s Day, providing a moment to thank God for our mothers and reflect on their nurturing love, which mirrors God’s care.

Allow me to extend my gratitude to all mothers out there, those mothers who took care of their babies and children alone left by their husbands for some reason. Mothers who are brave enough to fight for their children’s rights and withstand the hardships of life.