Easter in the Philippines: More than a holiday, it’s family time

Among these is the “Hop On Board: Toy Time Easter Party” on 5 April at the Connect Lounge, featuring an Easter egg hunt, games, face painting, and treats aimed at younger guests.

The hotel will also offer an Easter Sunday lunch buffet, providing families with an option to gather over a curated spread of dishes. Room packages are likewise available for those looking to extend the celebration into a short stay.

While activities and venues continue to evolve, the essence of Easter for many Filipinos remains unchanged—time spent with family.

As families place greater value on shared experiences, Easter serves as a reminder of the importance of gratitude, connection, and traditions that continue to define Filipino celebrations.