Easter in the Philippines: More than a holiday, it’s family time

Easter in the Philippines goes beyond religious observance, evolving into a celebration centered on family, tradition, and togetherness.
After the solemn days of Holy Week, Easter Sunday marks a shift to joy and renewal, as families reunite to share meals and reconnect. For many Filipinos, these gatherings remain the highlight of the occasion—where food, conversation, and shared time take precedence.
Meals are often prepared with care, while stories are exchanged across generations, reinforcing the role of family as the core of the celebration. Beyond festivities, the occasion underscores the importance of connection and creating meaningful moments with loved ones.
Hotels and hospitality spaces have also adapted to this tradition by offering family-oriented experiences. In Pasay City, Savoy Hotel Manila is hosting Easter-themed activities designed to bring families together in a relaxed setting.
Among these is the “Hop On Board: Toy Time Easter Party” on 5 April at the Connect Lounge, featuring an Easter egg hunt, games, face painting, and treats aimed at younger guests.
The hotel will also offer an Easter Sunday lunch buffet, providing families with an option to gather over a curated spread of dishes. Room packages are likewise available for those looking to extend the celebration into a short stay.
While activities and venues continue to evolve, the essence of Easter for many Filipinos remains unchanged—time spent with family.
As families place greater value on shared experiences, Easter serves as a reminder of the importance of gratitude, connection, and traditions that continue to define Filipino celebrations.