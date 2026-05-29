Urban escape in every stay: Finding comfort in the heart of Manila

For Elizabeth Causing, a retired banker based in California, annual visits to the Philippines are centered on family, relaxation, and making the most of limited time. Those trips almost always include a stay at Winford Resort & Casino Manila. While she has traveled extensively and stayed in numerous hotels overseas, she says Winford offers something she rarely finds elsewhere.

"I have been to many hotels elsewhere but nothing feels more at home and special than Winford. The happiness and service of the staff are top-notch and authentic, something I've never experienced anywhere else," she said.

Its location also makes it an ideal base for family activities and personal downtime. While her relatives often explore beaches and tourist destinations, Elizabeth prefers shopping nearby before returning to the comfort of the hotel.

A similar experience is shared by Catherine Sonoda, a Filipino nursing aide based in Yokohama, Japan. During her visits to Manila, Winford has become a regular venue for family reunions and staycations.

"My family loves going back to this hotel for our small reunions and fun activities together. We love that the staff is very accommodating and friendly. They attend to our every need and they are generous even to the smallest request," Sonoda said.

For balikbayans like Elizabeth and Catherine, the hotel has become more than a place to stay. It serves as a familiar space where memories are revisited and new ones are created. Their visits reflect a growing trend among travelers who are beginning to see Manila not merely as a transit point but as a destination in itself.

As the concept of the "urban escape" gains popularity, more people are seeking moments of calm within the city rather than looking beyond it. Amid the rush of metropolitan life, staycations offer opportunities to rest, recharge, and reconnect with loved ones.

Winford Resort & Casino Manila embraces that idea by combining accessibility, comfort, and Filipino hospitality. Whether for personal downtime, family gatherings, or short homecoming visits, the property provides a setting where guests can momentarily step away from the city's pace without leaving it behind.

"There is a unique kind of comfort in coming home to the busy streets of Manila. It's very nostalgic and sentimental, especially for someone who permanently resides abroad," Elizabeth said. "Our stays here may be short, but we always bring back home with us the genuine smile and extraordinary service of the attendants."

For returning Filipinos, the experience is not simply about checking into a hotel. It is about rediscovering Manila through a different lens — one defined not by congestion and noise, but by familiarity, comfort, and meaningful connections.