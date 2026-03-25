Baguio gives P5,000 aid to 1,912 PUJ drivers amid fuel price hike

The city government expects drivers to help ensure enough public transportation is available during late hours, when the lack of jeepneys has been linked to rising operating costs.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Liza Bulayungan said the P9.8 million for the program came from the city’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation fund.

Distribution of the aid will continue through Saturday.

To qualify, drivers must undergo an interview with social workers and submit a driver’s license, a barangay certificate of residency, and certification from their respective jeepney association.

City Administrator Victorio Jerico Cawis backed the mayor’s call for better service, urging recipients to prioritize ferrying passengers during late hours to ease commuter hardship.

Cawis said the assistance is only a temporary measure meant to help both drivers and passengers while the city works on longer-term solutions.

Magalong has also directed city offices to identify other forms of assistance for sectors affected by the global crisis.

He said that even if the conflict ends soon, the economic impact may linger for three to six months, making long-term mitigation measures necessary for Baguio residents.