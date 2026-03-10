Baguio eyes fuel subsidy for PUV drivers amid rising pump prices

“Titingnan namin kung may subsidy, pero siyempre yung subsidy na ’yan, limited ’yan, for a certain time lang ’yan,” Magalong said.

Magalong noted that the local government must balance its budget to ensure that essential services in other sectors, such as health and education, are not compromised.

In addition to the proposed subsidy, the mayor announced plans to meet with fuel companies operating within the city. He warned against excessive price hikes and hoarding, saying the city government has the authority to revoke the business permits of establishments found engaging in these practices.

The Local Price Coordinating Council also convened Monday to discuss measures to prevent sudden price increases in basic commodities. The council aims to implement strategies to protect consumers from unfair pricing during this period of fluctuating fuel costs.