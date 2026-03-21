LTO denies registration fee hike

“The payments made for registration and other transactions in the LTO are based on the rules and law approved by the government, and there is no sudden or unannounced increase in rates,” it added.

The agency urged the public to be cautious of misleading information online and encouraged motorists to verify details through its official platforms for accurate updates on fees and services.

“Let us be responsible in spreading information. Check for the truth before sharing,” the LTO said.

Reports indicated that the standard cost of vehicle registration under the LTO ranges from P240 to P8,000, depending on the type and weight of the vehicle, excluding other applicable fees.