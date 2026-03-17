Former Iloilo City Mayor unveils memoir, reflects on leadership

Treñas described the memoir as a reflection of purpose-driven leadership rooted in his love for the city. “This book is a testament that even the simplest beginnings can lead to an extraordinary journey,” he said.

A key highlight of the memoir is the origin of its title, drawn from a pivotal moment in 2010 when supporters gathered outside his law office chanting “Nobody but you, Jerry.” The episode marked his break from a dominant political bloc and preceded his successful congressional bid, widely seen as a turning point in his career.

The book is divided into eight chapters, tracing Treñas’ path from his early years and appointment as OIC city councilor in 1986, to his rise in local politics, his first mayoral term in 2001, his tenure as congressman beginning in 2010, and his return as mayor from 2019 to 2025.