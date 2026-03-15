Nahidlaw Guid Ako sa Imo: On Alice Sun-Cua’s ‘Iloilo City on My Mind’

What follows is a mosaic of remembered life: the family photography studio in “The Studio at 57 Guanco Street,” where a father’s passion for photography and the careful rituals of developing images shaped the household; the disciplined rhythms of childhood in “Growing Up ‘Chinese’ in Iloilo City,” from Sun Yat Sen High School to later pre-med studies at the University of San Agustin; and the quiet intimacies of neighborhood life — from the Arroyo Fountain to the modista who stitched everyday garments with patient skill. Interspersed throughout are scenes that linger with particular warmth: the homecomings of English class and the discovery of language, the faded tenderness of old photographs, the comforting aroma of Ilonggo adobo, and the poignant portraits of a beloved mother whose presence animates many of the essays. These pages recover not merely the geography of a city but the emotional architecture of belonging. In such quotidian details, recalled through an intimate aperture, the ordinary takes on an extraordinary texture, lifting the veils of home and quietly recentering it in our lives.

Reading these pages, one feels that writing itself becomes an act of homecoming. With clarity and attention, Sun-Cua restores a world that might otherwise fade from memory. And it is when the memory is rendered with affection that we receive it as a gift. As Alice herself writes, in a phrase that lingers long after the book is closed: “Nahidlaw guid ako sa imo.”