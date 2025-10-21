CIDG Tarlac nabs two for P93M investment scam

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Tarlac arrested two suspects for an alleged P93-million investment scam at Starbucks, Marquee Mall, Angeles City, Pampanga, on 17 October 2025.

According to the CIDG, the Tarlac Provincial Field Unit 3 (PFU3) led by Police Major Arvin Hosmillo arrested the two suspects identified as alias “Joyce” and alias “Mauris” for violation of Article 315 (Swindling/Estafa) of the Revised Penal Code.

The two were arrested in an entrapment operation that led to the two suspects receiving the marked money from the complainants. The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by victims who were allegedly defrauded of over P93 million through a fraudulent investment scheme.

Recovered during the operation were checks amounting to P18 million, boodle money, marked bills, and mobile phones used in the transaction.

CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 chief Police Col. Grant A. Gollod said, “This operation reflects our continued commitment to bring to justice those who exploit the trust of others through fraudulent schemes.”